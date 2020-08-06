Springfield’s Convoy of Hope responding to Beirut after deadly explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Convoy of Hope, a Springfield-based disaster relief organization, is exercising it’s global reach and heading to Beirut, Lebanon to serve those impacted by recent and deadly explosion.

More than 130 people have been confirmed dead after the explosion in Lebanon’s capitol city.

Right now, Convoy of Hope says its partners in Lebanon are determining the best way to get the organization’s services to those still recovering from the blast.

Right now, it’s being reported that up to 200,000 people have been displaced from their homes because of the destructive explosion.