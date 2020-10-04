Springfield’s cold weather shelters need your help

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As temperatures start to drop, cold weather shelters prepare for another year of helping those who have nowhere to go. But, as you might expect, COVID-19 has made that a challenging task.

The East Sunshine Church of Christ, a men’s cold weather shelter, worries about the hardships that may come from Springfield’s mask ordinance and social distancing requirements.

“We have to have appropriate spacing,” said minister Josh Zahn. “We are a bit more limited on how many people we can accommodate. One of the challenges is the reality of not being able to serve as many men as we normally would.”

Zahn’s church will only be able to serve 50 men. In years past, it helped 100. Sometimes, it helped even more than that. Many volunteers are also 65 or older.

“We’ve already had several of our volunteers say I would love to, but under these circumstances, we can’t,” Zahn said. “It’s hit us very hard.”

At the moment, Zahn’s shelter doesn’t have enough volunteers to open. It’s the same scenario with the Grace United Methodist Church, a women’s cold weather shelter. Amanda Stadler with Community Partnership of the Ozarks is working to address this need.

“Through Community Partnership’s “Week of Warmth” campaign we’re really kind of bringing this challenge to the community to really ask for their help,” Stadler said.

The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness challenges businesses, churches and civic groups to commit to one week of volunteering on an overnight shelter shift.

“By volunteering for one night, that has a potential impact on 65 people that are accessing those two shelters that we have right now,” Stadler said.

Along with the campaign, faith leaders like pastor Christie Love with the Connecting Grounds helped form a committee to recruit and prepare potential volunteers.

“One of the things we bring to the table right now is just a lot of experience and engagement,” Love said. “That also allows us to say to other churches this is a population we love, that we built relationships with, that we built trust with, and we would love to work with you to help transfer some of that trust to you and your team.”

Love says she hopes for the best as it gets colder.

“It was Mother Teresa that said no one person can fix everything but everybody can do something,” Love said. “I think that’s kind of the mindset that I’m hoping to see out of Springfield this winter.”

Ways you can help

Groups or people interested in learning more about the “Week of Warmth” campaign can go to www.cpozarks.org/COLDWEATHER/. On CPO’s website, you can learn more information about its request to the community, and also fill out an interest form.

“Our team would be happy to speak to any groups that are interested in learning more,” Stadler said. “It’s a really great way to give back to our community. You really make a tangible difference by volunteering at these cold weather shelters.”

Love says The Connecting Grounds is in desperate need of hot hands, blankets and coats for this winter.

“It is going to take thousands of thousands of hot hands to keep people alive this winter,” Love said.

She says it’s not too early to donate those kinds of items.

“I’d rather have you donate now so that we know we’ve got those to use rather than waiting until November or December gets here,” Love said.

Love encourages people willing to help to call The Connecting Grounds at 417-986-2552 or by reaching out to their Facebook page.