SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s City Council has approved funds for accessibility improvements to various intersections along Sunshine Street, Battlefield Road and National Avenue.

The project aims to ensure these intersections are accessible under guidelines from the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and safer for individuals with disabilities.

Sidewalks, ramps and pedestrian push buttons at 19 intersections will get upgraded. The cost of the project is estimated to be $600,000.

“I think we do have to make accessibility a priority. We need to look at other parts of the city where people are traveling getting off buses and utilizing our public services,” said Shelby Butler, the Director of IO Independent Living Services and Public Policy at Empower Abilities. “So, I just hope that we continue to keep looking at ways to make improvements.”

The sidewalk and ramp improvements will make it easier for wheelchair users or people with mobility challenges to navigate city streets more comfortably and more safely.

Additionally, the ADA upgrades to the pedestrian push buttons will provide audible signals, assisting visually impaired individuals in crossing the roads safely. The construction is expected to begin soon.