Springfield’s Artfest returns with several COVID-19 safety precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield’s Artfest is returning this year after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Springfield Regional Arts Council and Downtown Springfield Association made the announcement Friday, March 19. The festival will return to Walnut Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 2.

The safety and security of all artists, vendors, patrons, and volunteers remain the highest priority, according to the press release.

Artsfest will have several protocols in place such as :

Temperature checks for everyone entering Artsfest

Masking and physical distancing will be required at the outdoor event

Capacity on the festival footprint will be limited to 2,500 guests per timed entry

Distance between vendor booths will be a minimum of 6 feet

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the festival

Seating for food vendor areas and stages will be placed 6 feet apart

Volunteers will be dedicated to festival cleaning and hygiene

“The SRAC and DSA have spent months diving deep into the needs of our artists, as well as various ways to safely host Artsfest. This was not a decision that was made lightly,” says Leslie Forrester, Executive Director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council. “We are grateful for the guidance from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the City of Springfield. We are so excited to help kick-off this season of recovery that our arts economy desperately needs.”

One of the biggest changes that will take place this year is ticket purchasing. People are encouraged to buy tickets in advance to ensure entry at their preferred day and time. This will allow for better contact tracing and fewer cash transactions will minimize contact between guests and volunteers.