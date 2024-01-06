SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Wood floors and original hardware are still intact inside 1524 N. Washington Ave., but the house is special for more than just the pieces of history it has hung onto for the last 128 years.

It was the place where one woman would have the idea to create a home for elderly women and it was the place where she would dedicate the final years of her life to fulfilling that vision.

Situated between Drury University and historic Commercial Street, realtor Scott Sturm of Murney Associates says tax records estimate the home was built in 1896. While the kitchen was added a little over 20 years ago, many of the original elements remain, like pine flooring, window casing trim, transom windows and original hardware.

For many years, the Patton family made their home in the two-story, Victorian-style home. Harry Ewing Patton was born in Pennsylvania and came to the Ozarks with his family in 1867. His father James would later purchase a farm west of Springfield and live there until his death.

Harry Patton was first elected Greene County Clerk in 1894 and held the office for several terms. Records list him as a real estate agent in the 1910 census.

In addition to their own family, the Pattons shared their home with a woman named Mary E. Wilson. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when she moved into the Patton house, but census records from 1910 and 1920 both include Wilson. In 1910, she was 62 years old.

Wilson’s obituary and several other newspaper articles from the period mention her health, attributing her decline and years of illnesses as the catalyst for the decision to open the Mary E. Wilson Home for Aged Women.

Wilson established the home in 1918. The goal was to provide a place for women who were healthy but could no longer live alone. The ladies had to be independent and capable of caring for themselves. Medical needs were typically few, and staff handled routines like blood pressure checks.

This photo, taken around 1920, shows the Mary E. Wilson home before an addition expanded the space. Courtesy of the Springfield Republican via newspapers.com

Wilson had intended to give the house she shared with her late husband (located on Benton Avenue) as the location for the institution, but ultimately decided against it, believing it was too small and couldn’t support future expansion.

Instead, she bought the McLaughlin house (924 N. Main Ave.). The property contained 15 rooms with a fireplace in each, according to one newspaper account, and officially opened with six residents.

By 1920, the home had exceeded its capacity and was forced to start placing applicants on a lengthy waitlist. A fundraising campaign raised $6,500 to enlarge the home, with Wilson kicking off the fund with a $500 donation of her own.

The addition to the Mary E. Wilson Home wouldn’t officially open until 1925 and Wilson would pass away before it was completed. The continued decline of her health had placed her in the hospital, where she died in October 1921. Her passion for helping the women of Springfield was recalled in her obituary, stating, “It was in the establishment of the home and the desire to see it a success during her lifetime that Mrs. Wilson reached her greatest degree of happiness.”

The obituary also published a letter written by Wilson to the board of trustees when the Mary E. Wilson Home was founded. She expressed her gratitude to those who had helped her bring the idea to fruition, stating in part:

The addition to the Mary E. Wilson Home opened officially in 1925, and doubled the number of available rooms. Courtesy of the Springfield-Greene County Library District Digital Archive “From the Darkroom.”

With the presentation of this home to the board, it is my wish that you express to them my appreciation and thanks for the good work they have done and the interests shown in all ways pertaining to this work. Thanking each and all of you sincerely for your many kindnesses and wishing you good speed and success.” Excerpt from Mary Wilson’s obituary, published Oct. 8, 1921 in the Springfield Republican

Following her death, the board continued to work toward the home’s expansion. One article from October 1924 estimated updates would be finished by Dec. 1, and the formal opening of the new addition was hosted on March 3, 1925. The final cost of construction was around $40,000. Adjusted for inflation, the same construction would cost over $700,000 today.

The addition to the existing house on Main Avenue created 16 additional rooms and thus expanded the home’s capacity from 18 residents to 40. It also enlarged the dining room and added an infirmary.

Four residents gather for a game of Chinese checkers on the sunporch of the Mary E. Wilson Home. Courtesy of the Springfield-Greene County Library District Digital Archive “From the Darkroom.”

Residents of the Mary E. Wilson Home attend an annual tea honoring the home’s service to the women of Springfield. Courtesy of the Springfield-Greene County Library District Digital Archive “From the Darkroom.”

Over the years, care at the Mary E. Wilson Home evolved to fit the needs of its residents. By 1982, the infirmary had been repurposed into a dual-purpose recreation room and beauty shop. At that time, the women took their meals in the dining hall. Staff handled their laundry and cleaned their rooms for them. Medical charts were kept for each lady, with nurse’s aides dispensing medication. The sick were treated in their own rooms unless an illness became serious enough to require hospitalization.

However, other things inside the large house remained unchanged. Several newspapers documented the comforts in the environment: antiques furnished most rooms, carvings decorated fireplace mantels and banisters, and a glassed-in elevator whisked residents to their third-floor rooms. “A gardener still tends the graceful, landscaped yard and raises vegetables in the summer,” said a 1982 article. “The women still sit on the sunporch and snap beans.”

Despite its reputation and legacy for offering women an opportunity to age with dignity, the Mary E. Wilson home didn’t last forever.

Citing financial difficulties, the home closed its doors in August 1997. Only 14 residents lived there at the time and had to be relocated to live with family or in other care facilities. Ruth Gammon, president of the home’s board of directors, told the News-Leader, “We couldn’t keep enough residents to make it break even. It was something you could see – the handwriting on the wall. You can’t reach up in the air and get money.”

However, the board of directors didn’t forget Wilson’s legacy when the home closed. Proceeds from the sale of the house were donated to charity for the benefit of elderly women.