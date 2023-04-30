SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman is dead after she was hit by a motorcycle on April 29.

A press release from the Springfield Police Department states that Sandra Brown, 59, was walking east across Fremont Avenue when a southbound motorcycle hit her and fled the scene.

Brown was pronounced dead on the scene and her family has been notified.

The rider of the motorcycle was identified as 56-year-old Rodney Shires of Springfield. Officers found Shires at his residence and arrested him.

Shires was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries then booked into the Greene County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information can contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

This is Springfield’s 13th traffic fatality in 2023.