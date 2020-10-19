Springfield woman dies in rollover van crash

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo.- A Springfield woman has died in a rollover accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Wright County.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1 p.m. on Highway 5, two miles south of Hartville.

The crash happened when a 2002 Dodge Ram van went off the side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. The driver, 27-year-old Brianna Shive, was pronounced dead around 2 p.m.

There were two other passengers in the van, and both were taken to a hospital in Springfield. All three occupants were not wearing safety devices.

This is Highway Patrol Troop G’s 33rd fatality accident for 2020; at this time in 2019, the troop had 37.