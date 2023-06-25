SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman is dead after being hit by a car Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Margaret M. Seise was walking across West Sunshine Street southwest of Springfield when a northbound Chevy Impala hit her just before 9 p.m.

Seise was taken to a local hospital but died due to her injuries.

The car was driven by 29-year-old Logan W. Stokes of Marionville. The MSHP crash report states Stokes was tested for alcohol, but does not give the results of that test.