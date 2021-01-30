Springfield travel industry expected to bounce back this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The travel industry in Springfield could bounce back because of a grant provided by the state.

The president and CEO of the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, Tracy Kimberlin, says the $1.7 million grant they received last year through the state cares funding should allow them to get back on track for the upcoming travel season.

Kimberlin also says it will allow them to replace the room tax they lost and spend it on an ad campaign to draw people into Springfield.

“The pandemic, we expect will certainly begin to subside by at least late spring or early summer, and we expect people to start traveling about that time,” said Kimberlin. “The hotel revenues will start to pick up and our budget will start to pick up.”

The timing of the campaign will depend on the vaccine rollout around the region.