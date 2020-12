Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 22, 2020.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

SPRINGFIELD. Mo. — Free community COVID-19 testing will be available on December 3 and 4 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

According to a press release from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the testing will take place from:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3

7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4

The fairgrounds are located at 3001 N. Grant Ave.

The SGCHD encourages registration beforehand.