ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from Springfield was killed overnight after a crash near Rogersville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on State Highway D near Farm Road 253, just two miles north of Rogersville.

The 17-year-old was riding in a 2020 BMW X3 driven by 18-year-old Benjamin Sugg when the car went off the side of the road and overturned.

The 17-year-old was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 18-year-old passenger was in the car during the crash and suffered minor injuries. The passenger identified Sugg as the driver of the BMW.

According to a probable cause report, Sugg admitted to troopers he was intoxicated and lost control of the car. Sugg was arrested just after 4 a.m. and is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

This is the 73rd traffic fatality for Troop D in 2023.