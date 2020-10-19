Springfield teen dies after a four-car crash on Highway 65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police have identified a teen who died in a car accident Saturday night.

According to a press release, the crash occurred when a gold Chevrolet Malibu traveled north on Eastgate from Sunshine Street, accelerating fast, then veered across the southbound lane, through a fence, and onto HWY 65 northbound.

Once the vehicle had stopped in the middle of the highway, it was struck head-on by a Volkswagen, then two more cars tried to stop but were unable to, causing a four-car collision.

The driver of the Malibu, 17-year-old Cole David Tedford, died from his injuries.

SPD says this is the 19th fatal car crash and the 21st crash-related death of 2020 in Springfield.

