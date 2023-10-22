WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield teen is dead after being hit by a car on I-44 near Marshfield.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened northeast of Marshfield just after 3 a.m.

MSHP says 18-year-old Madison K. Bell was involved in a single-car crash on the interstate. Bell was the passenger in a 2009 Ford Escape that ran off the right side of the road, hitting an embankment and flipping over.

Bell was ejected from the car onto the road, where an unknown vehicle hit her and didn’t stop.

Bell was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster County Coroner. The driver of the Ford she was riding in was taken to a Springfield hospital.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 119th fatality for 2023.