CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A head-on crash near Stockton has left four people injured, including two teens who were seriously hurt.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened Sep. 10 around 2 p.m. on State Highway 39 eight miles south of Stockton.

A northbound Jeep Renegade and a southbound Ford Five Hundred crashed head-on in the northbound lane.

A 16-year-old girl from Springfield was riding in the Ford with the 18-year-old driver from Greenfield. Both were airlifted to a Springfield hospital.

The Renegade was driven by a 26-year-old man from Springfield who was also flown to a Springfield hospital. His 22-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.