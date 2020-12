SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 2924 S. National Ave.

Springfield police responded to a shooting at 11:24 p.m. When officers arrived they found one male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other. No suspects are in custody at this time, according to SPD.

The investigation is ongoing.