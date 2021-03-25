Springfield shooting leaves one person dead

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Thursday, March 25, 2021, according to Lt. Tony D’Andrea with the Springfield Police Department.

At 12:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Welcome Inn Springfield on the 3500th block of East Evergreen St.

When police arrived they found one victim, a 26-year-old male. SPD also has a suspect in custody after a 32-year-old man surrendered himself.

SPD reports it’s unsure if they knew each other or how many shots were fired.

There is also no longer a threat to the public, according to Lt. Tony D’Andrea.

