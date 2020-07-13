Springfield shooting investigation leads to discovery of possible pipe bomb

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — During a shooting investigation, Springfield police found what they believed to be a pipe bomb.

On Sunday, July 12, police responded to an apartment complex on North Crest Haven after a reported shooting.

According to police, the suspected shooter was waiting for the victim to arrive home. When he did, he was shot in the leg and the suspect fled.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect, a white male in his mid to late 30s, is still at large, according to police.

Police said during the investigation, officers located what they believed was a pipe bomb and evacuated part of the apartment complex.

The fire marshals responded and destroyed the alleged pipe bomb.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOLR 10 will post updates as they arrive.