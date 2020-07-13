Springfield shooting investigation leads to discovery of possible pipe bomb

Top Stories

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — During a shooting investigation, Springfield police found what they believed to be a pipe bomb.

On Sunday, July 12, police responded to an apartment complex on North Crest Haven after a reported shooting.

According to police, the suspected shooter was waiting for the victim to arrive home. When he did, he was shot in the leg and the suspect fled.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect, a white male in his mid to late 30s, is still at large, according to police.

Police said during the investigation, officers located what they believed was a pipe bomb and evacuated part of the apartment complex.

The fire marshals responded and destroyed the alleged pipe bomb.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOLR 10 will post updates as they arrive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties