SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The superintendent of Springfield Public Schools, Dr. Grenita Lathan, spoke to over 350 community leaders on what’s ahead for the upcoming school year and the future development of their students.

“For the 2022-2023 school year, we are definitely going to be focused on student outcome, ensuring every child receives a quality education,” Lathan said. “We are implementing what we call a universal screen this school year.”

The universal screener is an assessment for students that teachers can use to track student growth three times a year. It’s just one of many topics Dr. Lathan spoke of today during the address: from mental health resources for students to a compensation package for employees of the district — especially the teachers, who received an increase in pay anywhere from 4-6%.

Lathan spoke about goals that were met last year and said that over the next seven years, the district hopes to continue its upward trend.

“We were able to meet the goals we established for our team and for our school district,” Lathan said. “Our goal is to have a strategic plan to present to our community by January of 2023.”

The first day of school for the Springfield Public School district is Aug. 22.