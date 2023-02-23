UPDATE 9:45 A.M. — The bus was on its way to Jarrett Middle School with five students and two adults on board.

None of the children were injured and all were taken to Jarrett. Both of the adults — the bus driver and an attendant — were injured.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Police and first responders are on scene in the 700 block of East University Street where a Springfield Public School bus and a pickup collided this morning, Feb. 23.

The bus went off the street and struck a tree after the crash.

Ozarks First has a crew at the scene and will report additional information when it becomes available.