SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public Schools School Board voted Tuesday afternoon to close Robberson Elementary and Pershing Elementary.

“I believe personally and professionally at this point that it’s now time to turn that page and allow those students to join a community of learners over at Boyd Elementary,” said board member Judy Brunner.

Robberson will close at the end of this school year, while Pershing will close its elementary portion at the end of the 2025-2026 school year and remain open as a middle school.

The board listened to public comment and voted unanimously to close both schools.

“Please invest in Robberson. Just because a building is old doesn’t mean we should shut it down,” said one parent in support of Robberson.

The decisions come after a demographic study in late November showed attendance is declining, and the district recommended consolidating.

“I urge you, when you go to vote, make sure you think of the students first, and not financial, the students,” said a Robberson parent of four.

Robberson students will attend Boyd Elementary, while Pershing students will be split between Field and Wilder.

“I think that you would find that students, parents, teachers and just community in general,” said first-grade teacher Beth Bailes. “We’re all very disappointed in the school board’s decision.”

Bailes currently teaches at Robberson Elementary. She says she was offered a job to teach at Boyd and plans to go so her students feel more comfortable with the transition.

“It’s going to affect kids in different ways,” Bailes said. “We’ll have some kids that are more emotionally damaged than others.”

Many Robberson and Pershing parents spoke out against the closures.

“You don’t close a school that is thriving, whose renovation adds no additional construction costs,” said a parent in support of keeping Pershing Elementary open. “There’s a minuscule portion of the overall budget.”

“Relocating Pershing Elementary would force many of our students to walk longer distances, often without adequate sidewalks, raising concerns for their well-being,” said a Pershing parent. “This affects not only safety, but attendance as well.”

Board members said this wasn’t an easy decision.

“I don’t want to be too harsh about this, whether they’re at Robertson or Boyd, that I think that this district, the greatest intention is for their students, regardless of which school that they go to,” said board member Steve Makoski.

According to SPS, there are plans in the works to renovate and rebuild Pershing starting in 2026.