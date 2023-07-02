SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many residents in Springfield are excited about a specific funding announcement from Governor Mike Parson.

On the list of 2024 fiscal year budget approvals is $8 million to help revamp the Jefferson Avenue footbridge.

“I’m elated to hear that there’s funding that’s being approved for it and we can start moving forward with it,” said Steve Miller, who lives near the bridge.

“It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a lot of work. We’ve put a lot of energy into it,” said Mary Collette, president of the Commercial Club.

“I moved into this house because of the footbridge, so I used it almost on a daily basis,” Miller said. “I always say that bridge was what attracted me to the neighborhood.”

Miller and Collette say the bridge retains a lot of the area’s history.

“It gives us a conduit to Commercial Street, and there’s been a huge resurgence of C-Street over the last decade or so,” Miller said.

“There’s no way to get from Commercial Street North if you’re a pedestrian until you get to either Washington or Grant Avenue,” Collette said. “People have had their first dates on it. People have had marriage proposals on it. It has been a part of family life in this part of Springfield for a while, since 1902.”

While the bridge has been in place for over 100 years, it’s been closed for the last several.

“They’ve been waiting for this for so long. This bridge means so much to so many people,” Collette said.

“I think that there’s been a few times where there was some funding within grasp, but for various reasons included anybody being able to secure it,” Miller said.

Collette says she’s excited for what is to come.

“This can be a multimodal area,” Collette said. “There’s no reason that this can’t be even more of an entertainment destination.”