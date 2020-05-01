Springfield recycling facilities to reopen to the public

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield has announced they will reopen the city’s recycling sites Wednesday, May 6, according to a press release from the City of Springfield.

All recycling services and products will be available during their usual operating hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the following locations:

Yardwaste Recycling Center

Lone Pine Recycling Center

Franklin Avenue Recycling Center

Household Chemical Collection Center

“We have walked through our recycling centers’ operations and the process of reopening them safely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to ensure we are reopening at the right time and under circumstances that are as safe as possible to our patrons and employees,” says Superintendent of Solid Waste Erick Roberts.

The buildings and bathroom facilities at the recycling sites will still remain closed to the public. All patrons are encouraged to follow CDC physical distancing guidelines.

Visitor will be encouraged to follow the following guidelines, according to the press release:

Use recycling bins, one person, at a time.

Limit the number of family members visiting the facility and have only one person exit the vehicle.

Be prepared with all recyclables properly broken down and ready for deposit in a bin.

Avoid socializing or lingering.

“We realize our closure has been inconvenient and we’re encouraged by the amount of input we have received regarding the need for our products and services,” said Roberts. “We thank the community for their patience and continued support as we remain mindful of the safety of our visitors and staff.”