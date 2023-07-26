Local radio station KWTO hosted a homelessness panel with leaders from community organizations working to help the homeless.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A discussion panel on homelessness was held by KWTO Wednesday evening where panelists answered questions about homelessness in Springfield.

The panel consisted of Casey Merrick, Director of Men’s Discipleship at Freeway Ministries, Jason Hynson, Executive Director at Springfield Victory Mission, Chris Brumett, Director of Social Services at The Salvation Army, and Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

Arnott says he has seen an increased number of people in jail without an address, but they want to help those people before they are in jail.

“If we run across homeless people, we try to give them the same information I’m talking about at the jail,” said Arnott. “We give the resource guide, try to guide them in a direction to get assistance.”

After the GCSO faced criticism in January after breaking up multiple homeless camps, Arnott said his strategy for dealing with trespassers has not changed and he continues to serve the people of Greene County.

“If a property owner or a homeowner calls, whether it’s a burglary or a trespassing, somebody is in my yard that shouldn’t be there,” Arnott said. “Just like anybody that calls 911. And we make an arrest and make that, you know, take them to jail and process them like we would anybody else.”

The panel agreed there is still a homelessness problem in Springfield, but they say the solution is a group effort.

“And we have four folks here tonight, but we’re all working together,” said Brumett. “Even though organizations not represented tonight, we’re all in it for the same purpose to see folks move forward and to thrive.”

The panel agrees there is a need to walk alongside people suffering from homelessness and that it is more than just a bed for the night. The panel also stressed the importance of support and a life change for those suffering from homelessness.

“We get people to make the good decisions. We get them on the right track,” said Arnott. “And we hope that they make good decisions from that point on.”