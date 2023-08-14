SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In April, Springfield voters approved Prop S, issuing $220 million in bonds to improve Springfield Public Schools facilities.

Crews have been working for months on projects like putting protective film on 14,000 first-floor windows at all schools and adding security cameras to buildings.

“Our first phases, we’re going to all the high schools here and then the second phase. And in the third phase, we’re going to start on August 23rd on our middle schools and our elementaries and also early childhood areas,” said Rick Carpenter, Executive Director of Operations for SPS. “Also we’re putting up some fencing throughout our elementary schools as well for safety and security as well.”

The cost of this added security is expected to be close to $7 million.

The Springfield Council of PTA is happy that security is a top priority in the district.

“The PTA was very much in favor of these upgrades. We were one of the driving forces behind passing the bond issue last year,” said Donna Pettiford, President of the Springfield Council Of PTA. “Student safety is our number one priority as we’re heading back to school as it is any day.”

Other things SPS families can expect in the future include storm shelters for several schools and new buildings for two schools in the district.