Springfield Public Schools transition to four days in-person learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools transitioned to four days of in-person learning starting Monday, Feb. 1.

SPS officials said it decided to help expand in-person learning opportunities for high school students after reviewing COVID-19 health data.

The four-day in-person learning will be on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, while Wednesday will remain a virtual learning day.

The decision was made in collaboration with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Stephen Hall, chief communication officer for SPS, said the district hopes to return to five in-person learning days by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

“We take a very measured cautious approach in adding on in-person learning days,” said Hall. “And we promised that we would do everything possible to move back to five days of in-person learning just as soon as data said it was safe for us to do that.”

