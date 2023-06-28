SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools approved a new budget Tuesday night, which will mean a pay increase for district employees.

As the largest district in the state, SPS is looking to improve staffing and retention, shelling out $12.1 million to raise pay.

“We’re taking care of some of those other positions that were at a lower starting wage,” said Cara Stassel, executive director of business services for SPS.

Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, a starting teacher’s salary for the next two years will be $43,200. It’s a far cry from what teacher Brandon Moore earned at the beginning of his career.

“I know when I started eight years ago, my starting pay was only $30,000,” Moore said. “Regionally, we got an amazing raise compared to districts like Kansas City or St. Louis. We’re still falling behind with our starting wages, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

The increase impacts almost every department – including lunch services.

“It’s a very positive impact on all the people in nutrition services,” said Lynette Wright, SPS multi-site cafeteria supervisor. “And without this passing last night, I think we would have lost quite a few of our employees.”

Wright said some raises are more than others, but anything helps as workers try to keep up with inflation.

“A loaf of bread is going to cost the same person in nutrition services as it’s going to cost the administration. It’s the same cost. So any type of raise that any of the groups can get is a great thing,” Wright said.