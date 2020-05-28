Springfield Public Schools’ summer classes could happen in an actual classroom

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Explore summer learning program, hosted by Springfield Public Schools each year, has traditionally happened in physical classrooms. And though many classes have moved to virtual spaces since the spread of COVID-19, this year’s Explore session might provide something similar to a pre-coronavirus experience.

According to SPS, the Explore session starting this July offers up a few learning options. Students will have their pick of in-person classes, online courses, or a mix of both.

Explore session one, however, starts June 3, 2020 and is strictly online.

In-person class options won’t be offered until Explore session two begins on July 6.

But getting bodies in seats again doesn’t mean things are all the way back to normal. The district says the following efforts will be taken to combat the spread of COVID-19 during Explore sessions:

Class sizes will be limited to 14 students and social distancing will be practiced to ensure adequate physical separation is maintained.

Visitors to the school and to the classroom will not be permitted. Schools will be closed to visitors aside from drop off and pick up.

Handwashing and infection prevention instruction will be required and taught to students.

Student face coverings are recommended but not required.

Assemblies will not be permitted.

These actions, the district says, will be taken in accordance with recommendations from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.