Springfield Public Schools looking for new learning opportunities outside of classrooms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public School Board voted yes to using COVID-19 stimulus money to expand before and after school services for students.

Director of Elementary Learning Dr. Michael Methvin says in the past year Kindergarten through eighth grade students have missed 90 days of instruction.

SPS wants to look for more learning opportunities outside of the regular school day. One of the goals includes closing the achievement gap by giving underperforming students more time to learn and recover from the learning loss.

Luckily, the Boys and Girls Club has agreed to help SPS.

“This is an undertaking that I think we’re capable and ready to do,” said Brandi Harris, executive director for the Boys and Girls Club. ” I’m so unbelievably ready for this challenge because I get to live it and see every single day what our kids have gone through in the last year, and I’m confident in our team to deliver.”

There was also a quick bond project update at the meeting. $73,000 will go toward buying new P.E. equipment in Boyd and Williams Elementary Schools.