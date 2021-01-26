Springfield Public Schools in need of bus drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools are looking to hire more bus drivers for this school year.

With high schoolers returning to four-day in-person learning, the district needs 15 new drivers.

The hiring event on Wednesday, Jan. 27, will give potential applicants a chance to drive the bus.

“Some of the best memories I have from my professional career have been some of the kids on the bus,” said Stephen Duff, a local bus driver. “I’ve been doing it for five years, I enjoy what I do. A lot of people don’t take the opportunity to do something that’s outside their comfort zone.”

Springfield Public School’s transportation director Jonathan Sheldon says no previous experience is required.

“We have got 105 drivers, so we have a gap to fill, we also need some substitutes,” said Sheldon. “So we would love to hire another 15 drivers right away,” said Sheldon.

The job pays $14 an hour, and you get full-time benefits for part-time work, “health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, contributions to a retirement plan,” said Sheldon. “They work in the mornings, and in the afternoons, they have the middle of the day free to do whatever it is that they need to do. They also have holidays and weekends off. Bus drivers are the first and last teachers of the day. Bus drivers are role models and they are mentors.”

If you can’t make it to the hiring event you can still apply online.

“That’s part of the fun of the job. When you get a regular route, you get to know your families, you get to know your kids,” Duff said.

The hiring event will be hosted between 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. at the transportation office.

“You will make relationships that you will have for the rest of your life,” said Sheldon.