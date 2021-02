SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Public School District canceled all after-school activities occurring on Monday, Feb. 8.

And while the district encourages parents to pick up their children as early as possible, Boys and Girls Clubs, Springfield YMCA, and SPARC are all still offering after-school childcare.

High school varsity athletics practices are still scheduled to happen until 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

All other games, activities, and practices are canceled.