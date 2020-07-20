Springfield protest called for peace and unity between all races

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Demonstrators gathered this afternoon for what they said was a call for the community to come together.

The event, hosted by United Community Change Justice Movement and Radical Activists in Demand, was organized as a call to keep the peace and unity between all races and call for community reform.

Jamille Jones with United Community Change says that it’s up to the community to find solutions

“We feel like the community needs to really take accountability for coming together and finding solutions for this and not staying silent and content on allowing these things to happen,” Jones said. “We’re just out here to let people know that there’s a different way to go about this. Parents need to take accountability for their children and stand up for their children and come together at a sitting table to create some resolve for the problems that are at stake right now.”

The event was peaceful and organizers encouraged everyone to wear masks or face coverings, per city ordinance.