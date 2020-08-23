Springfield private schools see enrollment bump following SPS re-entry plan

Springfield private schools were braced for an enrollment drop during in the 2020-21 year due to the pandemic and the economic uncertainty it created.

They reviewed staffing and trimmed budgets to redirect resources toward masks, gloves, partitions, air purifiers, cleaning supplies and other safeguards aimed at eliminating or slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Then, in late July, Springfield Public Schools unveiled a re-entry plan that did not include the option to learn in-person five days a week. At private schools, phones started to ring, email inboxes filled up, and school tours were requested.

“Immediately after SPS announced, we did get lots and lots of calls. We had some at the high school but especially at our elementary, we got lots of calls,” said Jeanne Skahan, principal of Springfield Catholic High School.

“We were able to accommodate those who really wanted to come.”

