SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some Greene County residents will be headed to different polling locations for the upcoming special election in August.

According to Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller, the location changes are temporary due to the size and scope of the election.

If you live in the Wilson CW, Cherokee, 1st Center, 2nd Campbell A, 2nd Campbell B, 1st N. Campbell, 2nd N. Campbell or 3rd N. Campbell A, your polling location has changed.

If you plan to vote in the special election, here’s where you’ll need to go to cast your ballot: