SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are warning parents of local college students about a scam attempting to collect money over the phone.

A post from the Springfield Police Department states callers are reaching out to parents and claiming their student is in trouble in an attempt to collect money via digital payment platforms (such as PayPal, Venmo or Zelle).

SPD says law enforcement does not collect funds over the phone or through gift cards.

If you receive one of these phone calls, contact your student, their university or SPD.