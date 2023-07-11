SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is targeting car break-ins in the upcoming quarter because those crimes are most common in the summertime.

SPD is warning people to take precautions to help keep their cars and belongings safe from would-be thieves by keeping cars clutter-free and valuables out of plain sight.

Doing so could keep your windows from being smashed and your stuff being stolen.

According to SPD’s Public Affairs Officer Cris Swaters, the rate of theft from cars and car break-ins is at a normal rate, but officers want the community to stay vigilant.