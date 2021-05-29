Springfield Police step up seat belt enforcement for Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police are participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click it or Ticket campaign.
The campaign began on May 24, and runs through Memorial Day weekend, ending on June 6.
Officers are dedicating special attention to identifying and citing motorists who are not wearing a seat belt.
- In 2020, there were 989 motorists killed in Missouri traffic crashes. Four hundred thirty-three of those were unbelted and 47% of children killed in Missouri traffic crashes were unrestrained.
- In fatal crashes, almost 85 percent of vehicle occupants who were ejected from their vehicles were killed. In addition, less than one percent of crash victims who were buckled up were ejected from their vehicles, compared to 43 percent of those who were unbuckled.
- Motorists are 75 percent less likely to be killed in rollover crashes if they are buckled up.
- In 2016, 70% of drivers/passengers killed in nighttime crashes were unbelted.