Springfield Police share early 2020 crime numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department confirmed Monday, Oct. 19, it’s using a new system to track and report crime data. Additionally, the department used the new crime reporting system to deliver crime numbers from the first six months of 2020.

Below are the crime stats for those first six months of 2020.

Numbers Courtesy of SPD 2020 NIBRS Report

SPD says the department now uses the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), the same system used by the FBI.

“This new system allows for greater transparency; getting a more accurate and complete picture of crime in our community,” Police Chief Paul Williams said in a written statement on Monday. “By taking a deeper dive into the numbers, we can better analyze crime trends and collaborate with our community to find solutions.”

The report also has homicides and traffic fatalities from 2020. During the first six months, SPD saw 12 homicides and 11 traffic fatalities.