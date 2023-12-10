SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has gone missing for a second time just hours after police returned him home.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Jessy Kehn was returned home yesterday afternoon by the Joplin Police Department. He left again on foot shortly after.

Law enforcement says Kehn is autistic and has the mental faculties of a nine-year-old. He is fascinated with freeways and railroads and has been known to walk along them when he has left in the past.

Kehn is six feet, one inch tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. The Springfield Police Department says Kehn was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt coat, black pants and black and white Crocs in the 800 block of N. Cedarbrook.

Anyone who has seen Kehn or has information regarding his whereabouts should call 911, make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or make a tip online at p3tips.com.