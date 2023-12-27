UPDATE 6:47 P.M. — SPD has announced that Cooper has been located and is safe.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police are searching for an endangered missing man.

Courtesy of the Springfield Police Department

Donald L. Cooper, 87, is six feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen in the 5900 block of S. Southwood Rd. driving a silver 2015 Ford Explorer.

The vehicle bears the license plate RB5-B6X and has been spotted in Nixa, Republic and Springfield in the last 24 hours.

The Springfield Police Department (SPD) says it does not know what Cooper might be wearing, but that he walks with a cane.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts are asked to call 911, to make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.