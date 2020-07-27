Springfield Police meet with NAACP members to address demands

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams and other SPD command staff met last Thursday with Springfield NAACP leaders.

According to a press release, the meeting was to address three demands from the NAACP.

Those demands were:

Ban VNR/chokeholds or any form of neck restraint

Reduce the disparity index to 1

Reform the Police Civilian Review Board (PCRB)

“Each of those demands were discussed, and while no decisions were made, SPD and the NAACP agreed to continue to meet regarding items 1 and 2. As to item 3, the PCRB was established by City Council and is outside the purview of the police department. Plans were discussed for the NAACP to speak with City Council about that concern,” a press release states.

The NAACP also sent 22 questions to SPD, Chief Williams responded to those questions. View his responses here.

“At SPD, we value, appreciate and respect our relationship with the Springfield NAACP. We are working to create greater trust in the community and show the citizens of Springfield that we are doing all we can to help them feel safe,” said Chief Williams in a press release.