SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking drivers to avoid Kansas and I-44 due to a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The westbound from I-44 onto Kansas Expressway is closed, and southbound Kansas Expressway traffic is diverted onto I-44 from north of the interstate.

Officers are investigating the shooting.

This is an ongoing incident, and OzarksFirst will update this story with more information as it becomes available.