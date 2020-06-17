PHOTOS: Springfield Police investigating shooting death

UPDATE: The Springfield Police Department have confirmed the victim is a male in his mid-20s.

Police believe the victim was just outside the front door of a third-floor apartment when he was shot by someone inside the unit. Lt. Curt Ringgold, with SPD, said blood could be seen in the breezeway.

The victim was then found on the street on Hillcrest near the Kum and Go at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Republic Road. Some belongings are still laying in the roadway.







Reporter Bailey Strohl noticed a gun sticking out of the ground in a grassy area near where the victim was found injured. Police have since expanded their crime scene area and are investigating the new evidence.

Ringgold says they are still investigating how the victim got from the apartment and into the street about a block away but believes he could have been taken by a vehicle.

Nothing new from what we already have on suspects, witnesses, arrests, etc.

