52-year-old man killed in Thanksgiving-day crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash in Springfield left one person dead on Thanksgiving.

Springfield Police say around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the 2600 block of N. Glenstone.

The crash involved a Ford Focus and a Honda Accord.

“The Ford Focus was traveling southbound on Glenstone and the Honda was traveling northbound on Glenstone,” police said. “The driver of the Honda made a left turn into 2601 N. Glenstone and the vehicle was struck on the passenger side by the Ford.”

Daniel Roberts, 52, was in the passenger seat on the Honda. He was transported to Mercy hospital where he died.

“Officers with the Traffic Unit of the Uniform Operations Bureau are investigating the circumstances involved in the crash,” police said.

SPD said they do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.