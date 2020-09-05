Springfield Police investigating early-morning crash that killed a pedestrian

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

According to SPD, around 2 a.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Old Orchard Avenue for a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian.

The driver of a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 was backing out of a driveway when they struck a man walking behind the truck.

The pedestrian was identified as 44-year-old Trampus Bell. Bell was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to SPD.

Officials say there is evidence of impairment regarding this crash.

