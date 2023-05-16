SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Commercial Street over the weekend.

According to a press release, 37-year-old Stephen Meyle was taken to Cox North Hospital around 3 a.m. on May 13 for stab wounds. He was later taken to Cox South, but died at the hospital due to his life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives conducted a follow-up investigation on May 15 after determining the stabbing happened in the 1000 block of E. Commercial Street.

SPD says a potential suspect has been identified and located, but no arrest has been made at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810, make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or make a tip online at P3tips.com.

This is Springfield’s sixth homicide in 2023.