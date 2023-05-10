SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating after a dead body was discovered in Grant Beach Park.

According to SPD, officers responded to the park around 7 p.m. after a caller reported finding a body near a tree.

Officers located the deceased and have temporarily closed the park while the investigation is ongoing. SPD expects to be on scene for several more hours.

“We are now conducting an investigation and the criminal investigation section is going to respond to complete the investigation,” said SPD Lt. Heather Anderson. “We are interviewing people on scene and also canvassing the area.”

OzarksFirst also spoke to the Grant Beach neighborhood association president, who says they were concerned something was happening at the park.

“We were concerned when we heard something was going on up here,” said Pauletta Dunn, neighborhood association president. “So I come to check. Obviously, I don’t know anything yet. So far, I’ve just heard they found a body.”

At this time SPD has not released the identity of the deceased. OzarksFirst will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.