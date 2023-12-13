SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — ATM thefts are on the rise in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department (SPD) said two different groups are operating in the city, hitting six ATMs across town over the last 10 days.

“These aren’t necessarily one-off incidents,” SPD Public Affairs Officer Cris Swaters said. “Some attempted and some were unsuccessful in the early morning hours between 1 and 6 a.m.”

SPD said the thefts happened between Dec. 2 and Dec. 12 all across town.

OzarksFirst reported last month on two people being arrested in Springfield for trying to glue the cash-dispensing slot shut on ATMs to jam up the machines so they could return later, pry the cash slot open and steal the money.

Police said those arrests did not put an end to the problems that have also impacted cities like Ozark and Branson this year.

“What we’re looking for from the public is is really to just keep their eyes out,” Swaters said. “If they’re driving past a an ATM late at night after they get off work and they see some people hanging around an ATM or a suspicious-looking car hanging around an ATM as they drive by, we absolutely want them to call 911.”

Swaters said people should stay away if they do see something suspicious.

“If you see something suspicious, don’t approach it to verify anything yourself,” Swaters said, “We’re looking for people in dark clothing, people with vehicles and maybe moving suspiciously outside their vehicle, wearing dark clothing in a bank parking lot or people loitering in bank parking lots or near ATMs. Any descriptions of a vehicle or people that you saw as you drove past, give [officers] that information. That’ll help our officers respond to that scene and make sure that we’ve got everything checked out.”

OzarksFirst contacted several banks across town, but none wanted to go on camera.