UPDATE: Police investigate overnight shooting in north Springfield

UPDATE: One man is seriously injured after an overnight shooting at a home on North Missouri Avenue in Springfield.
The incident occurred around midnight after the victim was shot while trying to break into a residence.
Police say he is in serious condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOLR 10 will post updates as they arrive.
Original story:
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police is present in a crime scene investigation that occurred last night at the 1120 block of North Missouri.
We will update more information as it becomes available.