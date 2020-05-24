UPDATE: Police investigate overnight shooting in north Springfield

UPDATE: One man is seriously injured after an overnight shooting at a home on North Missouri Avenue in Springfield.

The incident occurred around midnight after the victim was shot while trying to break into a residence.

Police say he is in serious condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOLR 10 will post updates as they arrive.

Original story:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police is present in a crime scene investigation that occurred last night at the 1120 block of North Missouri.

We will update more information as it becomes available.

