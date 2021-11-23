Springfield police investigate shooting near High Street Tuesday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, MO.- Springfield police are investigating a scene between Nettleton and High street. According to police, dispatchers got a call about people running through yards with one reportedly carrying a gun.

Dispatchers then reported soon after that, gunshots were heard in the area and reported.

Police then arrived at the scene and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound who was rushed to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a disturbance of some kind involving the gun and at least three other men, resulting in the weapon discharging.

Police are still piecing together what happened exactly with this situation. It is also unclear at this time if the discharged weapon was the same one reported earlier that was being carried by someone while running through yards.

At this time one person has been detained and police are working to get proper identification. They also are not sure of his involvement just yet.

Police are still looking for the other male who is on the loose, but they don’t think that he is a threat to the neighborhood.

The investigation is still underway.