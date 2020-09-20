Man hospitalized after shooting near Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to Lt. Jeremy Anderson with the Springfield Police Department, one man was shot on Saturday night near the Kum & Go gas station on College and Kansas Expressway.

According to Anderson, Police responded to find a white male in his 30s laying on the ground near the gas station’s car wash facility. Police say he was shot in the stomach and is now recovering in a local hospital.

The call came in around 10:06 p.m. and officers are said to have arrived two minutes after the call came in.

Police say there is limited suspect information, but officers are interviewing one witness and hoping to obtain more information as the investigation continues.

